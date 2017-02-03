NHP: Joining Forces to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers

A local company is gaining an international reputation for making top of the line coffee roasters.More >>
A local company is gaining an international reputation for making top of the line coffee roasters.More >>
The National Weather Service, Reno has issued a flash flood warning for Plumas County in northern California until 9:15 p.m.More >>
The National Weather Service, Reno has issued a flash flood warning for Plumas County in northern California until 9:15 p.m.More >>
The money will go towards six full-time DNA Criminalists for one year and a lab remodel to make room for the new employees. The money will also pay for costs associated with testing sexual assault kits...More >>
The money will go towards six full-time DNA Criminalists for one year and a lab remodel to make room for the new employees. The money will also pay for costs associated with testing sexual assault kits...More >>
The honors keep rolling in for Reno 1868 FC players. Midfielder Chris Wehan earned a spot on the USL’s Team of the Week on Tuesday.More >>
The honors keep rolling in for Reno 1868 FC players. Midfielder Chris Wehan earned a spot on the USL’s Team of the Week on Tuesday.More >>
A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run early Monday morning.More >>
A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run early Monday morning.More >>
A California baseball player who was set to play for UNR in the fall, died suddenly in his sleep Friday night.More >>
A California baseball player who was set to play for UNR in the fall, died suddenly in his sleep Friday night.More >>
The Reno Sportsdome is making a major expansion to south Reno next year.More >>
The Reno Sportsdome is making a major expansion to south Reno next year.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is searching for a semi-truck in a hit-and-run Thursday morning.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is searching for a semi-truck in a hit-and-run Thursday morning.More >>
The Reno Police Department has identified the suspect killed during a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata on Friday morning.More >>
The Reno Police Department has identified the suspect killed during a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata on Friday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested 11 people and issued 55 citations in connection with illegal street racing. They say ten cars were also towed by officers for various reasons.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested 11 people and issued 55 citations in connection with illegal street racing. They say ten cars were also towed by officers for various reasons.More >>