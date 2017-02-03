NHP: Joining Forces to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers

The Nevada Highway Patrol says they are "Joining Forces" to crack down on impaired drivers over the Super Bowl weekend.

Over the next two weeks, from February 1 to 15, NHP says to expect to see double or even triple the normal law enforcement presence. The Nevada Highway Patrol, Winnemucca and West Wendover Police Departments, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, and White Pine County Sheriff’s Departments say they have joined forces statewide to crack down on impaired driving. NHP says, "If you will be drinking, designate a sober driver, and if you drive impaired, you will be arrested."

Officials say that by increasing law enforcement presence during these weeks, it supports the overall state goal of reaching Zero Fatalities.

NHP is offering these safety guidelines:

Designate a sober driver before drinking;

Use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation if impaired;

Take advantage of local sober ride programs;

Call 911 if a drunk driver is spotted on the road;

Take the keys or assist in making other arrangements for someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired

Trooper Hernandez reminds everyone that drunk and drugged driving leads to disaster. Hernandez says, "It is never worth the risk – if you plan to drink, make a plan to get home safely that doesn’t include driving. Make the right play – pass your keys to a sober driver if you plan on drinking alcohol as part of your Super Bowl celebration!"

Joining Forces enforcement is paid for by Nevada-Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety.