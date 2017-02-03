Suspect Identified in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Near North - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Suspect Identified in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Near North Lake Tahoe

Deputies shot and killed a suspected drunk driver in Squaw Valley on Friday morning, after they say the man held a woman hostage and pointed his gun at law enforcement.

The suspect was later identified as Jose Gonzales Lera, 27, from Lakewood, Colorado.

Highway 89 has re-opened since the fatal officer-involved shooting happened around 3 a.m. between Squaw and Alpine Meadows.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. Placer County deputies and California Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a person driving erratically and suspected of driving under the influence on Highway 28. Police terminated their pursuit shortly after. At around 3:00 a.m. deputies located the car again on Highway 89 and a pursuit ensued. 

CHP officers successfully deployed spike strips, stopping the car. 

Police say the driver then got out of the vehicle, and held a gun at a female passenger's head and started walking away. CHP officers attempted to negotiate with him as he made his way up a residential driveway. He pointed his gun at deputies and passing vehicles. Fearing for the safety and lives of everyone involved, deputies shot the man.

Lt. Troy Sander, with the Investigation Division at the Placer County Sheriff's Office said, "There was a determination made by one of our deputies that they felt there was an imminent threat to the hostage, potentially the people that were in the home."

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. 

"We're just happy that all law enforcement officers are okay and no innocent people were hurt, other than what took place with this male adult," said Sander. 

The female victim held hostage and all officers involved were uninjured. 

