'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

This weekend, there's lots of fun to be had at home and around town with Super Bowl 51 on Sunday. But action is not only happening in Houston, there is definitely some in Reno, too! Here is your list of 'Things 2 Do!'

Super Bowl Parties:

Professional Bull Riding, Velocity Tour

  • Saturday, 7 p.m.
  • Lawlor Events Center

Orchid Show and Sale

  • The Orchid Society of Northern Nevada is hosting their annual show and sale!
  • Moana Nursery, 1100 West Moana Lane, Reno
    • Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Lisa Lampanelli

  • The 'Queen of Mean' is in Reno this weekend after having to cancel her show in December. 
  • Friday, 8 p.m.
  • Silver Legacy Resort, Reno

Blue Agave Social at Cantina

  • An Evening with Select Patron Tequilas and Fine Mexican Cuisine.
  • Grand Sierra Resort
  • Saturday, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
