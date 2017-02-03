Soldiers Tried to Fight Off Louvre Attacker

UPDATE:

Staff members are returning to a shopping mall beneath the Louvre Museum and roadblocks have been cleared after a man was shot after trying to attack a soldier guarding the site.



Police said the area around the attempted attack was evacuated following the incident. A French soldier shot the attacker - who shouted "Allahu akbar," or "God is great" - and seriously wounded him.



As the roadblocks were cleared, tourists began streaming out of the Louvre.



Hundreds of tourists had remained inside the museum during the incident, and some were brought into special safe rooms, according to a witness.



Conor Bakhuizen, 18, is in Paris on a school trip. In a Twitter exchange with The Associated Press, he said he "was in the foyer and suddenly rushed into another room in the museum."



He said the mood was "very tense at first but everyone was vigilant and now" everyone is in a good mood.

--

A spokesman for the military force that patrols key sites in Paris says a four-man patrol of soldiers attacked at the Louvre tried to fight off an assailant before they opened fire.



Spokesman Benoit Brulon says a soldier who was slightly injured by the attacker was not the solider who opened fire. Police say the man attacked soldiers after he was refused entry to a shopping complex under the museum with his bags. Officials found two machetes.



Some 3,500 soldiers patrol key sites as part of beefed-up security measures in Paris.

Exterminator Olivier Majewski says he was just leaving his scooter in the parking lot beneath the Louvre when he saw a crush of people running and screaming "there's been a terror attack." The 53-year-old says he hid for about 15 minutes before gingerly making his way upstairs.

The French interior ministry says anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating an attack outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, but there are no details about the identity of the attacker.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet says a second person also was arrested but it is unclear whether that person was linked to the attack.

Brandet says about 1,000 people were inside the actual museum and were held inside in safe areas.



