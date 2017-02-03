Soldiers Tried to Fight Off Louvre Attacker

Residents of Johnson Lane in Minden, Nevada are invited to share concerns and comments regarding flooding at an informational meeting Wednesday.More >>
Grammy winning singer and guitarist Glen Campbell has passed away at the age of 81.More >>
Approximately 6,000 participants register for the largest classic car event in the nation. Virginia Street will be largely closed between Liberty and 6th Street throughout the event.More >>
There will be planned outage of local TV channels on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm until 5pm for viewers who receive their over the air signal from Virginia Peak.More >>
President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."More >>
A California baseball player who was set to play for UNR in the fall, died suddenly in his sleep Friday night.More >>
The Reno Sportsdome is making a major expansion to south Reno next year.More >>
The Reno Police Department has identified the suspect killed during a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata on Friday morning.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is searching for a semi-truck in a hit-and-run Thursday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested 11 people and issued 55 citations in connection with illegal street racing. They say ten cars were also towed by officers for various reasons.More >>
