Truckee Dog Missing for Half a Year Reunites With Owners

NuLeaf Tahoe says it served more than 2,000 customers in its first 48 hours of recreational marijuana sales. NuLeaf Tahoe is the first and only dispensary in Lake Tahoe.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the 4,310-acre Minerva Fire south of Quincy, California is now 85% contained.More >>
The Salvation Army is collecting school supplies and back packs for at-risk children from Carson City, Douglas County and the surrounding communities through August 14.More >>
There will be planned outage of local TV channels on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm until 5pm for viewers who receive their over the air signal from Virginia Peak.More >>
A California baseball player who was set to play for UNR in the fall, died suddenly in his sleep Friday night.More >>
The Reno Police Department has identified the suspect killed during a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata on Friday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested 11 people and issued 55 citations in connection with illegal street racing. They say ten cars were also towed by officers for various reasons.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is searching for a semi-truck in a hit-and-run Thursday morning.More >>
