Sparks Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

A man is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Sparks.

According to a press release, the Sparks Police Department received a call of an armed robbery from the Safe Mini Mart on the 1100-block of Rock Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Employees informed officers that a white male entered the business with a handgun.

The suspect is described as 5-9 tall, weighing around 160 pounds, and wore gloves and a black mask over his face during the robbery. He was last seen running out of the store, to the right and northbound from the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to contact the Sparks Police Department or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.