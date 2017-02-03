Sparks Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

Posted: Updated:

A man is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Sparks.

According to a press release, the Sparks Police Department received a call of an armed robbery from the Safe Mini Mart on the 1100-block of Rock Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Employees informed officers that a white male entered the business with a handgun.

The suspect is described as 5-9 tall, weighing around 160 pounds, and wore gloves and a black mask over his face during the robbery. He was last seen running out of the store, to the right and northbound from the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to contact the Sparks Police Department or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.