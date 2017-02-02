Man Suspected of 3 Armed Robberies Arrested

Reno Police says that they have arrested a man suspected of the armed robberies from January 25-27.

Secret Witness says they received several tips that identified Dylan Mitts as a possible suspect in the the robberies.

The Regional Crime Suppression Unit assisted the Robbery/Homicide Unit and Sparks Police Detectives with the armed robbery investigations and conducted surveillance of several locations in an attempt to locate Mitts, who was wanted for an unrelated warrant.

Detectives say that on February 7, shortly after 11:00 pm, detectives contacted Mitts on Sun Valley Blvd. near the intersection of Daisy Mae Ln.

Officers say Mitts removed a firearm from a backpack, threw it to the ground, and fled from detectives on foot. but he was captured moments later and taken into custody without incident. Officials say the firearm was later determined to be a B.B. gun.

In a later interview conducted by a Reno Police Robbery/Homicide detective, they say Mitts acknowledging his involvement in the following robberies:

January 25, 2017 armed robbery of the Subway restaurant located at 465 South Meadows Parkway

January 27, 2017 armed robbery of the Subway restaurant located at 1585 South Virginia St.

January 27, 2017 armed robbery of the U-Swirl frozen yogurt located at 57 Damonte Ranch Parkway

January 29, 2017 armed robbery of the Family Dollar store located at 635 E. Prater Wy in Sparks (Sparks Police case number 17-880)

__________

Original Story:

Reno Police say they are searching for a suspect from three armed robberies.

Police say that on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at about 2:16 pm, a suspect entered the Subway restaurant, located at 465 South Meadows Parkway, and demanded money from the employee. They say that after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash from the register the suspect fled the business on foot.

Two days later on Friday, January 27, 2017 at about 6:18 pm, officers say the suspect entered a Subway restaurant, located at 1585 South Virginia St. Police say he threatened that he had a firearm and demanded money from the employee. They say he received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the business on foot.

Less than forty minutes later on Friday, police say the same suspect entered the U-Swirl frozen yogurt, located at 57 Damonte Ranch Parkway, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the employee. They say again, he received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the business on foot.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for all three armed robberies and are requesting assistance from the community in identifying the person.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his early 20's to early 30's, is between 5'7" and 5'9" tall, between 150 and 200 pounds, with blonde hair. They say he has a few days growth of facial hair or a short beard.

Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect(s) should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.