Reno Police Seeks Suspect in ATM Skimming Devices

The Reno Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the suspect and any victims who used the ATMs at the listed locations that have had fraudulent activity on their accounts.

Detectives with the Reno Police Department Fraud Unit say they have located surveillance from three of the four locations where skimmers were located and the same subject in each case is seen attaching the devices and exiting the store.

Reno Police say a skimming device was placed at 800 S. Wells Ave on Wednesday, February 1 at about 7:30 am and was removed on Thursday, February 2 at about 4:20 pm.

RPD says another skimming device was placed at 690 E. 2nd St. on Wednesday, February 1 at about 7:45 am and was removed on Thursday, February 2 at about 3:26 pm.

A third skimming device was placed at 4995 W. 7th St. on Wednesday, February 1 at about 8:20 am and was removed on Thursday, February 2 at about 5:23 pm.

Police say a fourth skimming device was found at 250 Pyramid Way. in Sparks, NV on January 27 at 3:30 pm, but it is unknown when the device was installed on this 7-Eleven ATM.

Officials describe the suspect as a white adult male who is 25 to 35 years old, about 150 to 160 pounds, and is 5’ 8” to 5’10” tall. He has a dark brown/ black mustache and was wearing a black down jack with no hood, black jeans, tan sued leather boots or ankle high shoes, a black beanie style cap, and a lime green colored shirt under the jacket with a white horizontal stripe in the middle of the shirt.

Anyone having any information on the identity of the suspects is asked to please contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2133, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.

February 4 Update from the Reno Police Department:

After a thorough search conducted by the Reno Police Department, The Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and The Sparks Police Department the following locations have been identified as having ATM skimmer devices and clandestine cameras that capture entered pin numbers. All ATMs were located on the interior of these 7-Elevens. Additionally several locations were identified as having trace evidence of having a recent skimmer attached. All located skimmers and cameras have been removed.

Skimmers/ Cameras recovered:

690 E 2ND ST

800 SOUTH WELLS

4995 WEST 7TH AVENUE

250 PYRAMID WAY

Trace evidence of a recent skimmer:

690 BOOTH ST

3491 LAKESIDE DR

5105 SUMMIT RIDGE CT

900 E PARR BLVD @ HWY 395

600 15TH STREET

The Reno Police Department has already begun taking reports of fraudulent bank activity related to victims who have recently used these ATMs. We encourage anyone who has recently used the listed ATMs to check their accounts for fraudulent activity. If any fraud is identified please call your bank first to stop the transaction and then report the circumstances to your local law enforcement agency.

From Reno Police Department:

Please see the following suggestions for identifying a skimming device:

Look at the ATM as you approach it and look at the overall appearance of the machine. Do you see any mismatched pieces, slightly different colored pieces around the card reader, PIN pad, or screen. Look for anything different that could stand out such as misaligned parts, or graphics on the machine. Look for possible adhesive or tape on or around the card reader, or near or above the area of the PIN pad. All of these could be signs the machine has been tampered with and or altered with a skimmer attached to it.

Wiggle Everything- After looking at the machine wiggle the card reader, the PIN pad, and look for wiggling, or loose parts. ATMs are hardy machines and should not have loose parts on them. Also while entering your PIN number, place your hand over the pad to avoid anyone looking at the numbers entered either by sight or by a camera placed on the AMT machine.

If something doesn’t seem right with the machine it probably isn’t, don’t use it and notify the bank or store that something is not correct with the machine. If there is a skimming device in place, this could assist law enforcement in recovering possibly evidence to the crime, as well as stop other people from becoming victims.

If you do fall prey to a skimming incident notify your bank as well as local police in a timely manner as there is usually numerous victims to these crimes, and the evidence for these crimes is time sensitive and needs to be collected before it is gone.

