California Snowpack Heaviest Since 1995

The Aces bounced back after threes straight losses with a 9-4 victory in game one against the Las Vegas 51s to reclaim a first place spot in the division with Fresno after their loss to El Paso.More >>
Hot August Nights returns to the Biggest Little City on Monday, August 7th. Approximately 6,000 participants register for the largest classic car event in the nation. The Peppermill Resort Spa Casino serves as the hub for the car show. The event kicked off Monday from 4-10 P.M. and will be followed by a week of free concerts, show 'n' shines, promotions, food and more.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the 4,307-acre Minerva Fire south of Quincy, California is now 64% contained.More >>
While the 2017/2018 school year kicked off Monday for most Washoe County students, kids in other districts have a few more weeks to enjoy summer break. Here’s a list of the rest of the region’s first days of school:More >>
VCA Lakeside Animal Hospital is continuing to provide free ongoing veterinary clinics that will serve homeless dogs and cats.More >>
The Reno Police Department has identified the suspect killed during a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata on Friday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested 11 people and issued 55 citations in connection with illegal street racing. They say ten cars were also towed by officers for various reasons.More >>
A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run early Monday morning.More >>
