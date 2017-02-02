1868 FC Signs Former Philadelphia Union player Antoine Hoppenot

From Reno 1868 FC Communications:



RENO, Nev. – Reno 1868 FC has officially signed midfielder Antoine Hoppenot, pending league and federation approval. Hoppenot, 26, has played over four years of professional soccer in the U.S.

“Antoine will be a key component in our attack,” said Ian Russell, head coach of Reno 1868 FC. “He’s a very quick, dynamic player who is very dangerous in the attacking third.”

Hoppenot was selected by the Philadelphia Union in the 2012 MLS Supplemental Draft. Later that year, he debuted in a 1-0 victory against the Columbus Crew. Hoppenot made 69 appearances and scored seven goals for the club.

During Hoppenot’s tenure with the Union, he was loaned on various occasions to the USL’s Harrisburg City Islanders. He made 25 appearances and scored 6 goals with the Islanders. Hoppenot most recently played for USL’s FC Cincinnati in the club’s inaugural season.

Hoppenot played college soccer at Princeton University from 2008-11. During his time with the Tigers, he was named First Team All-Region in 2010 and First Team All-Ivy in 2011. While at Princeton, Hoppenot also played for the Central Jersey Spartans of the Premier Development League. In one year with the Spartans, he made 26 appearances and scored seven goals.

