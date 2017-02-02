City of Sparks: Trail along Truckee River Temporarily Closed

The City of Sparks says that a section of the pedestrian and bicycle trail along the Truckee River is closed.

Sparks says the trail between the McCarran bridge and Cottonwood Park has closed for a tree clearing project.

Officials say as part of a grant with the City of Sparks, crews from the Nevada Division of Forestry are thinning out old trees that have become a hazard to the public.

They say this portion of the river pathway is expected to closed for approximately three weeks.

City of Sparks contributed to this story