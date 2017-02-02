CHP: Fatal Crash on Luther Pass Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP: Fatal Crash on Luther Pass Road

California Highway Patrol says there was a fatal crash on SR-89/Luther Pass Road on Wednesday near Grass Lake.

Police say that at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday, February 1 a Ford F-150 driven by a 30-year-old man from Carson City, was traveling north on SR-89 near Grass Lake at an unknown speed.

Officials say a a Chevrolet 4500 that was driven by a 36-year-old man from Gardnerville, was traveling south on SR-89, also at an unknown speed. The Chevy was being followed by a Subaru Forester that was driven by a 35-year-old man from Gardnerville and his two passengers, a boy and a 72-year-old woman.

Authorities say that for unknown reasons, the Ford drifted onto the right shoulder where the driver over-corrected and drove into the oncoming traffic lane to the left.  

CHP says the left front of the Ford struck the left side of the Chevrolet, and the Ford continued out of control, striking the Subaru. The Ford and Subaru both sustained significant damage and the Chevrolet received moderate to major damage.

Officers say the driver of the Ford died and the two occupants from the Subaru were transported to Barton for minor injuries.

CHP says the crash is still under investigation.

