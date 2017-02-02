Reno Police: Man Being Robbed Stabbed Attacker

Reno Police Department says a man who was being robbed stabbed his attacker in self defense.

Police say that on Monday, January 30 at a little after 9 pm, they responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred near the RTC Bus Station on 200 East 4th Street.

Officers say they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed in the upper back. They say he was sent to a local hospital by REMSA and immediately taken into surgery where he is recovering from his injury.

Police say that there were several witnesses who provided a description of the man who did the stabbing and he was found a short distance from the scene. Officers say he agreed to be interviewed.

Detectives from the Robbery Homicide Unit responded to the scene and after speaking to several people and reviewing video, they say the stabbing was done in self defense.

Investigators say that there were multiple people who attacked the single victim at the bus station. During the attack, police say the attackers removed the victim's backpack and shortly after, the victim was able to arm himself and stab one of his attackers allowing him to escape.

Authorities say the victim received medical treatment for a concussion that was a result of the attack and that his backpack was found and returned.

Police say two people have been arrested for their role in the robbery, 18-year-old Robert Williams and 28-year-old Nicole Robinson. RPD Detectives say more arrests are probable, but they do not anticipate any charges being filed against the victim of the robbery.