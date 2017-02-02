Sparks Police: Man Arrested for Robbery, Domestic Battery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police: Man Arrested for Robbery, Domestic Battery

Posted: Updated:
Carlos Garcia Carlos Garcia

Sparks Police say they have arrested a man for robbery and domestic battery on Wednesday.

Police say that on Wednesday, February 1 at about 11:50 pm, they responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Express St. on the report of a 911 hang-up call.  Officers say another 911 call came into Sparks Police Dispatch where the phone line remained open.

Authorities say that when they arrived at the residence, there was a frantic woman who said that she was being robbed and battered by a person known to the her, who was still inside the residence. 

Officers say they set up a perimeter and chased the suspect, who fled on foot. Police say they were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Carlos Garcia. They say he was arrested for Robbery, Domestic Battery 2nd Offense, Obstructing/Resisting an Officer and for an outstanding Arrest Warrant. 

Officers say the victim sustained a minor injury and that there are no other outstanding suspects in this case.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.