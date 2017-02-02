Sparks Police: Man Arrested for Robbery, Domestic Battery

Sparks Police say they have arrested a man for robbery and domestic battery on Wednesday.

Police say that on Wednesday, February 1 at about 11:50 pm, they responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Express St. on the report of a 911 hang-up call. Officers say another 911 call came into Sparks Police Dispatch where the phone line remained open.

Authorities say that when they arrived at the residence, there was a frantic woman who said that she was being robbed and battered by a person known to the her, who was still inside the residence.

Officers say they set up a perimeter and chased the suspect, who fled on foot. Police say they were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Carlos Garcia. They say he was arrested for Robbery, Domestic Battery 2nd Offense, Obstructing/Resisting an Officer and for an outstanding Arrest Warrant.

Officers say the victim sustained a minor injury and that there are no other outstanding suspects in this case.