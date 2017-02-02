New Information in Judge "You Will Die" Case

After more than four years of searching, the Carson City Sheriff's Office is making progress towards finding the man that threatened Judge John Tatro and his wife. So far, there still has not been any arrests.

"What has happened is sufficient information has been obtained that's allowing us to focus very very critically on one person," says Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong.

According to the Carson City Sheriff's Office, they received a tip on Wednesday, suggesting that 74-year-old John Aston be interviewed about the Judge Tatro case. Aston was arrested for an outstanding warrant and was originally booked into the Washoe County Jail before being extradited to the Carson City Jail. According to officials, Mr. Aston did not provide any credible information, however investigators have been interviewing area residents and carrying out search warrants based on new information.

"Pretty much a rapid response, pretty much ever since then, that hasn't stopped," says Sheriff Furlong. He confirms with Channel 2 that Aston appeared before Judge Tatro twice before. Once for a minor traffic offense in 2005, and then again after an arrested in 2011 for weapons related offenses, including carrying a concealed weapon and being in possession of a “sawed off shotgun”.

Operations like a joint investigation with at least one federal agency at a storage unit in Sparks were carried out Wednesday and will continue Thursday at locations in Reno, Sparks and the Tahoe area. A specific list of evidence is not being released to the public but will be presented to the District Attorney "late next week (Friday)."

The case began in early December 2012 when someone fired shots at the Tatros' home in Carson City. In December 2014, the family received a Christmas card with "you will die" handwritten in black ink. In May 2015, a man was seen on home surveillance video attempting to set of a "fire bomb" at the Tatros' home. After the "escalation of anger" the Carson City Sheriff's Office reached out to the public for help. The suspect at the time is described as a white man with glasses and long hair. The judge's surveillance video also captured a light-colored sedan believed to be connected to the suspect. Following the car on traffic cameras north on I-580 led investigators to believe the suspect (at the time) lived north of Carson City. Authorities say a similar vehicle was found at the storage unit in Sparks. In mid-2016 the Carson City DA obtained a DNA-warrant based on evidence collected at two of the three crime scenes. That DNA warrant remains nameless at this time. Furlong says the the DA wanted investigators to exhaust all options looking for leads before trying for the warrant, which is why the office reached out to the public.

"So over the course of several months, we were able to say 'We know who the guy is, but we don't know his name." And that satisfied the judges and the DNA warrant was issued," says Sheriff Furlong. He says an arrest has been a long time coming, not only for him, but the entire Carson City Sheriff's Office.

"That enthusiasm has always been there very high that as some point we were going to get some little bit of information that was going to lead us to the right person. If that pans out in this case, it'll be quite the celebration."

Secret Witness has been offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect connected. Public service announcements ran on local television stations asking for more information as well.

We reached out to Judge Tatro for comment on the arrest. While he is the victim in this case, being a judge bars him from speaking about any pending cases.

As for Aston, Sheriff Furlong says it is much too early for any mental health evaluations but he is being monitored closely while he's held on the unrelated warrant.