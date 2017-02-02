Crews Investigating Fire at La Quinta Inn - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Investigating Fire at La Quinta Inn

Posted: Updated:

Crews are investigating a fire that happened at the La Quinta Inn on Market St. Crews responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m Thursday, February 2nd.

Reno Fire Department say a guest started a fire in the breezeway, it did not reach any of the rooms but they did evacuate the entire motel as Reno Fire made sure the fire did not reach the attic. Officials say that when they arrived most of the fire was put out by a guest.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation of the fire is ongoing. 

