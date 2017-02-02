Man Barricaded in House in Stead

Anthem announced Monday that it will be withdrawing plans from Nevada’s Health Exchange in 2018. This means if you get insurance through healthcare.gov in 2018, Anthem no longer will be an option for Nevadans.More >>
Nevada Humane Society is opening a veterinary clinic this week at its new Carson City location for high-quality, low-cost spay and neuter surgeries.More >>
The Salvation Army is collecting school supplies and back packs for at-risk children from Carson City, Douglas County and the surrounding communities through August 14.More >>
There will be planned outage of local TV channels on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm until 5pm for viewers who receive their over the air signal from Virginia Peak.More >>
The Chilcoot Fire is burning in California about 15 miles west of the California/ Nevada border.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shooting inside the Peppermill Casino around 5:30 a.m. Sunday that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
A lightning-sparked fire continues to burn on east Prater Way Monday morning. All voluntary evacuations in that area have been lifted.More >>
A flash flood south of Sutcliffe Sunday afternoon cause State Route 445 to shut down.More >>
North Korea vowed Monday to bolster its nuclear arsenal and launch "thousands-fold" revenge against the United States in response to tough U.N. sanctions imposed after its recent intercontinental ballistic missile launches.More >>
