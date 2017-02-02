Man Barricaded in House in Stead - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Barricaded in House in Stead

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 

Suspect is now in custody and all roads are back open. 

--

UPDATE: SWAT Team have entered the home through the backyard around midnight. 

Officials say there is no public safety danger and they believe the situation will be resolved in around 1:30 a.m Thursday, February 2nd. 

Police also say that this investigation has been on going for a few days. 

---

The Reno Police Department is on scene of a man barricaded in his house in Stead. 

The incident is happening on Shifting Sands Drive. Officers have fired at least 8 tear gas canisters into the house in an effort to remove him from the home.

A Photographer on scene say the currently have a robot inside the home as well. Officers are outside letting the man know they know he is inside and asking him to come outside. 

Shifting Sands Drive is closed for now, so please avoid the area.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

