Man Barricaded in House in Stead

Storey County Public Works says it is fixing a water leak on the Divide in Virginia City. They are asking all residents to conserve water at this time.More >>
A 13-year old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run Monday morning.More >>
A lightning-sparked fire continues to burn on east Prater Way Monday morning. All voluntary evacuations in that area have been lifted.More >>
North Korea vowed Monday to bolster its nuclear arsenal and launch "thousands-fold" revenge against the United States in response to tough U.N. sanctions imposed after its recent intercontinental ballistic missile launches.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shooting inside the Peppermill Casino around 5:30 a.m. Sunday that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
A lightning-sparked fire continues to burn on east Prater Way Monday morning. All voluntary evacuations in that area have been lifted.More >>
The Chilcoot fire is burning in California about 15 miles west of the California/ Nevada border.More >>
North Korea vowed Monday to bolster its nuclear arsenal and launch "thousands-fold" revenge against the United States in response to tough U.N. sanctions imposed after its recent intercontinental ballistic missile launches.More >>
