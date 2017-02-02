Nevada Men Lose at Utah State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Men Lose at Utah State

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

2/1/2017

Despite a double-double performance from sophomore Cameron Oliver, the Nevada Wolf Pack (18-5, 7-3 MW) fell to the Utah State Aggies (10-11, 4-6 MW) Wednesday night 74-57.

Oliver led the Pack in rebounds with 13 while also netting 14 points for his sixth double-double of the season. Senior D.J. Fenner and sophomore Jordan Caroline both put up 15 points to lead the Pack and join Oliver as double-figure scorers. Sophomore Lindsey Drew also scored nine points with seven rebounds.

Oliver got off to a hot start, scoring all five points of Nevada’s 5-4 lead with 15:35 to play. The game stayed tight all the way until the half. Four ties and a remarkable 10 lead changes later, the two teams were all knotted up at 25 at the half.

The Aggies began to pull away as the half trickled down, taking a 12-point lead with 6:43 to go as Utah State capitalized off Oliver’s foul trouble. Utah State would hold control of the game from there on out, defeating the Wolf Pack 74-57.

  • John Huh Leads Barracuda Championship

    John Huh Leads Barracuda Championship

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-08-04 06:00:51 GMT

    Huh leads for the first time on the PGA TOUR after eight birdies and one bogey.

    More >>

    Huh leads for the first time on the PGA TOUR after eight birdies and one bogey.

    More >>

  • Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship

    Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:58:59 GMT
    First time PGA TOUR champion Chris Stroud took home the trophy at round four of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship in his 290th career start. The final ended in a playoff between Richy Werenski, Greg Owen and Stroud, all players who had never won on the PGA TOUR. The playoff marks the fifth in tournament history. There were four holes-in-one during the 2017 Barracuda Championship, with David Hearn recording the fourth at No. 16 in the final round. This marks the most in...More >>
    First time PGA TOUR champion Chris Stroud took home the trophy at round four of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship in his 290th career start. The final ended in a playoff between Richy Werenski, Greg Owen and Stroud, all players who had never won on the PGA TOUR. The playoff marks the fifth in tournament history. There were four holes-in-one during the 2017 Barracuda Championship, with David Hearn recording the fourth at No. 16 in the final round. This marks the most in...More >>

  • Aces Lose Homestand Finale to Nashville

    Aces Lose Homestand Finale to Nashville

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:56:51 GMT

    The Aces dropped the final game of the series 5-4 to the Nashville Sounds after a heavy rain at Greater Nevada Field caused the game to end before the bottom of the ninth due to wet grounds.

    More >>

    The Aces dropped the final game of the series 5-4 to the Nashville Sounds after a heavy rain at Greater Nevada Field caused the game to end before the bottom of the ninth due to wet grounds.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.