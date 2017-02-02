Nevada Men Lose at Utah State

Nevada Release

2/1/2017

Despite a double-double performance from sophomore Cameron Oliver, the Nevada Wolf Pack (18-5, 7-3 MW) fell to the Utah State Aggies (10-11, 4-6 MW) Wednesday night 74-57.

Oliver led the Pack in rebounds with 13 while also netting 14 points for his sixth double-double of the season. Senior D.J. Fenner and sophomore Jordan Caroline both put up 15 points to lead the Pack and join Oliver as double-figure scorers. Sophomore Lindsey Drew also scored nine points with seven rebounds.

Oliver got off to a hot start, scoring all five points of Nevada’s 5-4 lead with 15:35 to play. The game stayed tight all the way until the half. Four ties and a remarkable 10 lead changes later, the two teams were all knotted up at 25 at the half.

The Aggies began to pull away as the half trickled down, taking a 12-point lead with 6:43 to go as Utah State capitalized off Oliver’s foul trouble. Utah State would hold control of the game from there on out, defeating the Wolf Pack 74-57.