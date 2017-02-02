Wolf Pack Women Lose to Utah State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wolf Pack Women Lose to Utah State

Nevada Release

2/1/2017

The Nevada women’s basketball team outscored its opponent in the second half by 14 points, but the Pack’s effort was not enough as the team fell, 81-69, to Utah State on Wednesday night inside Lawlor Events Center. The Pack (8-13, 2-8 MW) shot a combined 51.5 percent (17-33) in the final two periods, connecting on seven three-pointers in the process.

On the night, Nevada was led by senior Stephanie Schmid, who recorded a game-high 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field. She connected on five three pointers, two of which came in the fourth quarter as part of the Pack’s comeback against the Aggies (11-10, 4-6 MW).

Schmid was joined by sophomores Terae Briggs and Riana Everidge who scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, as the only Nevada players to finish the game in double figures. With the team trailing by as many as 30 points in the second half and 24 points entering the fourth period, junior Halie Bergman’s back-to-back three-pointers brought Utah State’s lead to 18 points, and sparked Nevada’s comeback effort.

After Schmid knocked down another three-pointer with 4:45 remaining, she followed up a layup from sophomore AJ Cephas with her fifth trifecta of the game to bring the Aggies’ lead to nine points with 3:53 left. The two squads traded baskets from that point forward, but Utah State pulled away late with the victory.

Nevada will travel south to Las Vegas for its first matchup of the season against UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Tip-off for that game is slated for 6 p.m. PT as the two teams will compete for points in the Governor’s Series.

