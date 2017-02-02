Joint Investigation Leads Authorities to Storage Unit

Multiple agencies, including at least one federal body, are investigating a storage unit in Sparks.

According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, an arrest was made earlier today on a "contempt of court" warrant. After being transferred from Parr Boulevard to the Carson City Jail, information was given by the suspect that led authorities to several locations in Reno and Sparks.

The final location was a storage unit on Bergin Way in Sparks.

Carson City is the lead agency in this investigation, assisted by the Reno Police Department and Sparks Police Department. The CSI unit from Carson City is also on scene.

