Joint Investigation Leads Authorities to Storage Unit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Joint Investigation Leads Authorities to Storage Unit

Posted: Updated:

Multiple agencies, including at least one federal body, are investigating a storage unit in Sparks.

According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, an arrest was made earlier today on a "contempt of court" warrant. After being transferred from Parr Boulevard to the Carson City Jail, information was given by the suspect that led authorities to several locations in Reno and Sparks.

The final location was a storage unit on Bergin Way in Sparks.

Carson City is the lead agency in this investigation, assisted by the Reno Police Department and Sparks Police Department. The CSI unit from Carson City is also on scene.

Please stay with Channel 2 in the coming days as we learn more about this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.