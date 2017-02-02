New Transitional Housing for Youth Opens in Northern Nevada

Twenty-four beds are being added for teens and youth in our community, who are in need of transitional housing. On Wednesday at a grand opening ceremony on Galletti Way in Sparks, the two new program centers opened their doors.

Kathleen Sandoval, the First Lady of Nevada said, "If I could have one dream, it would be to have a place for kids to go to. Where they can feel safe from whatever situation they're in."

With the facilities, youth can now find a safe place to stay while they're getting back on the right track. Many of whom are having a hard time at home or may be living out on the streets.

The Children's Cabinet has been providing Safe Place crisis intervention and outreach services for more than a decade, collaborating with community partners and utilizing Kids Kottage as their Safe Place shelter. Now the Children's Cabinet has opened the Center for Aspiring Youth and the Cottage of Change.

"This has really been a community effort," adds Sandoval.

It took several years to create the housing, where youth can get support like case management, counseling and referral services. The hope is to give them guidance for the future.

Governor Brian Sandoval was in attendance at the ceremony. He talked about having an impact on children. "When they tell you where they were, where they are and most importantly where they're going, and you see that confidence, and you see the change."

At the Center for Aspiring Youth, eight bedrooms will house 16 children between the ages of 12 and 17. They can live temporarily there while they work towards reuniting with their families or securing a permanent home.

Grace Thomas will be working the graveyard shift as youth advisor at the center. She said, "When they come here, we'll show them the life skills to have a successful family and have the successful life."

The second living center is called the Cottage of Change. Eight young adults between the ages of 18 to 24 can stay at this location, right next to the CAY, after aging out of foster care or if they need emergency housing.

Sandoval said, "A lot of the times the kids age out of foster care and they don't have those resources. So this allows them to not only have resources as a case manager, but really to have the environment to live where they get services wrapped around them and have that support."

The goal is to make these living centers feel like a family home and not an institution.