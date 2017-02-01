Helicopter Crash Closes Carson Airport - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Helicopter Crash Closes Carson Airport

Posted: Updated:

Crews are investigating a helicopter crash at the Carson Airport Wednesday night.

The Carson City Fire Department says that a pilot and a passenger were practicing touch downs when the aircraft tipped over. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will begin their investigation of the crash Thursday morning.

The Carson Airport was closed for a few hours while authorities investigated the crash.

