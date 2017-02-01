Sparks Police Seek Woman Suspected of Wallet Theft

Sparks Police are searching for a woman who is suspected of stealing a wallet.

Police say that on October 1 at about 6:24 pm, a woman unintentionally left her wallet at a check-out register at the CVS Pharmacy located at 5151 Sparks Blvd.

Officers say a man and woman approached the register and while the man paid for their merchandise, the female took the victim’s wallet. They say the suspect placed the wallet into her pocket and left the store. This happened before the victim, as she was exiting the store, had returned to get her wallet realizing she had left it behind.

Officials say that within the hour, the victim’s credit card was used once and that there was an attempt to use the credit card at several businesses in the Sparks area.

Authorities say there was video surveillance that captured the theft.

They are asking the public to notify the Sparks Police Department or Secret Witness at 322-4900 with any information as to the identity or location of the female suspect or the male seen with her.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of these suspects.