Push for Nevada Victims' Bill of Rights

You may have seen the YouTube clips or seen a post online. It's a national effort that is pushing for guaranteed victims' rights called Marsy's Law for All. Marsy's Law for Nevada (Senate Joint Resolution 17) passed with bi-partisan support in 2015 and could become part of the Nevada Constitution if it is passed again in 2017 and approved by the voters in 2018.

Supporters include Republican Heidi Gansert who will be sworn in as a state senator Monday and Assembly Majority Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson (D.) Each one is featured in their own 30 second video voicing their support on the Marsy's Law website. 

"It's important that we elevate the rights of victims so that they have the same constitutional rights as their offenders," says Gansert.

"Do victim's have a right to be at sentencing and be able to weigh in comments before sentencing? Do they have the right to be notified when their offender put on probation and released back to the community?" says Benitez-Thompson, "And I think there are very good reasons why the answers to all of those are yes, and why we ought to embed them in our state's constitution."

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford was one of six senators (Kelvin Atkinson, Aaron Ford, David Parks, Tick Segerblom, Pat Spearman and Joyce Woodhouse) and one assemblyman (Elliot Anderson) to vote against SJR-17 in the 2015 Legislative Session. During debates, Ford raised concerns about the broad language in the resolution.

Sen. Tick Segerblom (D - Boulder City) says one of Nevada's problems is the overly-stiff sentences which have led to overcrowded prisons. Until that issue is solved, he says Marsy's law could have unintended consequences.
    
"I'm concerned that Marsy's law may result in longer sentences and with people less likely to get out, which I said is really very expensive," says Sen. Segerblom. He adds that he is sympathetic to the cause and victims, his only concern is budgetary consequences, "It's certainly something we should debate intensively during the session and if it turns out we want to go forward that's fine, but I don't think we should just rubber stamp it."

For more information on Marsy's Law for Everyone and Marsy herself, click here.

The full SJR text is below

