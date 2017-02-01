Nevada Soccer Announces Seven Member Class on National Signing Day

Nevada soccer head coach Erin Otagaki has announced a seven-member class on National Signing Day.

“I am thrilled about the incoming 2017 class,” said Otagaki. “We have a group of talented student-athletes joining our team this fall who are proven competitors. These players exhibit a relentless work rate, a commitment to improving their game and a competitive spirit. I am excited that I will have the opportunity to coach these young women and help in their development over the next couple of years."

Audrey Barham – 5-7 – D – Sparks, Nev./Peninsula College

Barham is one of two local products to sign with the Wolf Pack as she hails from the nearby town of Sparks and is a junior college transfer from Peninsula College along with fellow signee Kennady Whitehead. While at Peninsula, she received multiple academic awards and was named a Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) all-star defender after scoring two goals and adding seven assists in the fall. Barham’s junior college team captured the North Division title in both 2015 and 2016 and won the NWAC Championship this past year.

Barham was a four-year letterwinner at Spanish Springs High School and helped lead her team to three league titles. She was a three-time, first team all-league selection, was twice voted the team’s best offensive player and twice voted the team’s most valuable player. She graduated with honors and an advanced diploma and was a member of the Nevada all-state academic team. She played club soccer for Nevada ODP, Nevada Premier and an international soccer club known as Players.

Jamie Flynn – 5-9 – GK – Bonney Lake, Wash./Bonney Lake High School

Flynn is one of two to sign out of Bonney Lake High School in the state of Washington. Flynn earned second team all-league honors in the fall of 2016 and helped her team to a league championship. She is a three-sport athlete in soccer, cross country and track & field. Flynn also was a member of the Pacific Northwest Soccer Club and reached the Surf Cup and took second in the State Cup.

Rachel Gensch – 5-4 – F – Rocklin, Calif./Del Oro High School

Gensch will join the Wolf Pack as a walk-on from Rocklin, Calif. Gensch and her Del Oro High School teammates captured their third consecutive San Joaquin Section Championship this past fall. In 2014 as a freshman she scored the game-winning goal to lift her team to its first section championship. Gensch was named first team all-league in 2014 and 2015. She is a three-sport athlete in soccer, basketball and waterpolo.

Tiana Ono – 5-4 – D – Honolulu, Hawai’i/Aiea High School

Ono, a walk-on defender, is a native of Honolulu, Hawai’I and will graduate from Aiea High School this May. She was a four-time letterwinner in soccer and also lettered twice in softball. In 2014 her team reached the state finals and a year later she earned an honorable mention selection.

Jasmine Smith – 5-7 – F – Enumclaw, Wash./Bonney Lake High School

Smith is the second to sign with the Pack out of Bonney Lake High School in Washington. Smith lettered in soccer for three years and lettered one year in track & field. This past fall her team captured first place in the Pierce County League and she earned first team all-league honors.

Hannah Souza – 5-7 – F/D – Modesto, Calif./Thomas Downey High School

Souza hails from the city of Modesto in the Central Valley of California. She will graduate from Thomas Downey High School this May. During her high school career she has been a four-year letterwinner in soccer and served as a team captain for two years. Souza has earned multiple athletic awards including second team all-league as a freshman, first team all-league as a sophomore and junior, and was named the MMC league’s most valuable player during her junior year. Her play as a junior resulted in 29 goals and 14 assists, which led the league. Souza played club soccer for Ajax United, Placer United and PDP Region 8.

Kennady Whitehead – 5-4 – MF – Sparks, Nev./Peninsula College

Whitehead is the second local product in this year’s class and is a native of nearby Sparks. She is a junior college transfer from Peninsula College along with fellow signee Audrey Barham. Whitehead spent two years at Peninsula and won two North Division titles and a Northwest Athletic Conference championship during her time there. She served as a team captain for both years and was a member of the NWAC all-star team and the NWAC all-academic team.

Whitehead is a graduate of Reed High School where she was a four-time letterwinner in soccer. She was a four-time, first team all-league selection and won Midfielder of the Year her senior year. During her high school career she tallied 34 goals, won three team MVPs and golden boots and was the team’s assists leader for two of her four seasons. She played club soccer for Nevada Elite.

