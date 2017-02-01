Impressive Results From Latest Snow Survey at Mt. Rose - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Impressive Results From Latest Snow Survey at Mt. Rose

Posted: Updated:

Jeff Anderson has been surveying the snow at Mt. Rose for years now, and this month's survey was the first time he couldn't do it himself. It was simply too deep and too heavy. 

"January was a historic month. Basically a whole winters worth of snow in three weeks," said hydrologist Jeff Anderson. 

Based on the latest SNOTEL water equivalent measurement we're at 212 percent of median for this date. That's a lot of liquid. Not only is it too heavy for one person to measure, but too heavy for some of the scales they've been using lately. 

"We're going to need the other scale Jim. This one is maxed out," said Anderson. 

Snow surveys verify what's on the ground to the output from our automated systems, and the results are good. February's snow depth from the ground comes to about 146 inches and the water contents is at approximately 54 inches. 

To give you a frame of reference of how much snow we've received so far, a shed that houses the surveyors electronics is about sixteen feet tall, and it would take the height of three people to reach the top of it during the summer, but as of now we would have no problem touching the top. Keep in mind the snow has become more compact over the past week or so too. Not because of melting though. If we continue to get storms here, the outlook for our reservoirs looks really good. 

"There is a chance of actually filling Lake Tahoe this year. A unique type of year," said water master Chad Blanchard. 

"We will be talking about January 2017 for years to come," added Anderson. 

We're even over a hundred percent of normal when you compare it to the peak of the season in April. 

"At this point, whatever we receive from this point on is really just gravy adding to the snow that we already have because we got our whole normal worth of water plus some," said Anderson.

A far cry from where we were even just a couple years ago. 

    All evacuations have been lifted for the Prater Fire in east Sparks. 

     A flash flood south of Sutcliffe Sunday afternoon cause State Route 445 to shut down. 

