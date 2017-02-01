Washoe County Sheriff Arrests Man on Probation Violation - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff Arrests Man on Probation Violation

Posted: Updated:
Devin McCarthy Devin McCarthy

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have taken Devin James McCarthy into custody just before 4pm on Wednesday. 

Officials say McCarthy was arrested on an outstanding probation violation charge, which is a gross misdemeanor. 

Authorities say McCarthy was the man who was believed to be with the girl who went missing from Sun Valley and was found in Oklahoma. You can see that story here. They say his arrest was not in connection with her missing case. 

Officers say they had previously believed that McCarthy was out of state, but received information that he was in the Sun Valley area near Big Knob Drive and Oetting Lane which was his last known residence. 

Officials say the initial call was at about 1:55 pm and McCarthy was taken into custody about two hours later.

