Nevada Football Recruiting Class List

Nevada Coach Jay Norvell was hired as the 26th head coach and has begun building the Wolf Pack team in his vision. On Wednesday, he has announced his first recruiting class.  Norvell says he was looking for athletes with speed and high character. 

Following is the 2017 Nevada Football Recruiting Class list:

Name Pos Ht Wt Yr Exp Hometown (Last School)
Austin Arnold ATH 6-1 205 Fr. HS Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman HS)
Brandon Brooks DB 6-3 185 Jr. TR San Diego, Calif. (Riverside CC)
Elijah Cooks WR 6-5 215 Fr. HS Atascadero, Calif. (Atascadero HS)
David Cornwell QB 6-5 228 Jr. TR  Jones, Okla. (Alabama)
Vosean Crumbie DB 6-1 195 Jr. TR Tallahassee, Fla. (Ventura College)
Kaymen Cureton QB 6-2 205 Fr. HS Lawndale, Calif. (Leuzinger HS)
Gray Davis OL 6-5 302 Fr. HS Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal HS)
Theo Goodwin WR 6-1 182 Fr. HS El Cajon, Calif. (Christian HS)
Chris Green DL 6-2 285 Fr. HS Los Angeles, Calif. (Los Angeles HS)
Marshall Levins OL 6-6 305 Jr. TR Mansfield, Ohio (Fullerton College)
McLane Mannix WR 5-10 178 Fr. HS Midland, Texas (Midland HS)
Anthony Palomares  OL 6-4 290 Jr. TR Victorville, Calif. (Victor Valley HS)
Dominic Peterson  DL 6-0 265 Fr. HS Harbor City, Calif. (Narboone HS)
Trevor Price   LB 5-10 210 Fr. HS Cedar Ridge, Texas (Cedar Ridge HS)
Berdale Robins DB 5-9 163 Fr. HS Los Angeles, Calif. (Los Angeles HS)
Nephi Sewell   DB 6-0 190 Fr. HS St. George, Utah (Desert Hills HS)
Lamin Touray   LB 6-1 225 Fr. HS Mission Hills, Calif. (Bishop Alemany HS)
Tyson Williams WR 5-10 190 Fr. HS Dothan, Ala. (Dothan HS)
Chase Windham OL 6-4 260 Fr. HS Murrieta, Calif. (Vista Murrieta HS)
Ian Zamudio WR 5-9 155 Fr. HS Riverside, Calif. (Notre Dame HS)

More information on each signee, along with video can be found here: http://www.nevadawolfpack.com/signingday

