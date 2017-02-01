Nevada Coach Jay Norvell was hired as the 26th head coach and has begun building the Wolf Pack team in his vision. On Wednesday, he has announced his first recruiting class. Norvell says he was looking for athletes with speed and high character.
Following is the 2017 Nevada Football Recruiting Class list:
|Name
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Yr
|Exp
|Hometown (Last School)
|Austin Arnold
|ATH
|6-1
|205
|Fr.
|HS
|Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman HS)
|Brandon Brooks
|DB
|6-3
|185
|Jr.
|TR
|San Diego, Calif. (Riverside CC)
|Elijah Cooks
|WR
|6-5
|215
|Fr.
|HS
|Atascadero, Calif. (Atascadero HS)
|David Cornwell
|QB
|6-5
|228
|Jr.
|TR
| Jones, Okla. (Alabama)
|Vosean Crumbie
|DB
|6-1
|195
|Jr.
|TR
|Tallahassee, Fla. (Ventura College)
|Kaymen Cureton
|QB
|6-2
|205
|Fr.
|HS
|Lawndale, Calif. (Leuzinger HS)
|Gray Davis
|OL
|6-5
|302
|Fr.
|HS
|Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal HS)
|Theo Goodwin
|WR
|6-1
|182
|Fr.
|HS
|El Cajon, Calif. (Christian HS)
|Chris Green
|DL
|6-2
|285
|Fr.
|HS
|Los Angeles, Calif. (Los Angeles HS)
|Marshall Levins
|OL
|6-6
|305
|Jr.
|TR
|Mansfield, Ohio (Fullerton College)
|McLane Mannix
|WR
|5-10
|178
|Fr.
|HS
|Midland, Texas (Midland HS)
|Anthony Palomares
|OL
|6-4
|290
|Jr.
|TR
|Victorville, Calif. (Victor Valley HS)
|Dominic Peterson
|DL
|6-0
|265
|Fr.
|HS
|Harbor City, Calif. (Narboone HS)
|Trevor Price
|LB
|5-10
|210
|Fr.
|HS
|Cedar Ridge, Texas (Cedar Ridge HS)
|Berdale Robins
|DB
|5-9
|163
|Fr.
|HS
|Los Angeles, Calif. (Los Angeles HS)
|Nephi Sewell
|DB
|6-0
|190
|Fr.
|HS
|St. George, Utah (Desert Hills HS)
|Lamin Touray
|LB
|6-1
|225
|Fr.
|HS
|Mission Hills, Calif. (Bishop Alemany HS)
|Tyson Williams
|WR
|5-10
|190
|Fr.
|HS
|Dothan, Ala. (Dothan HS)
|Chase Windham
|OL
|6-4
|260
|Fr.
|HS
|Murrieta, Calif. (Vista Murrieta HS)
|Ian Zamudio
|WR
|5-9
|155
|Fr.
|HS
|Riverside, Calif. (Notre Dame HS)
More information on each signee, along with video can be found here: http://www.nevadawolfpack.com/signingday