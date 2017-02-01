Being Aware of Scams - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Being Aware of Scams

Posted: Updated:
KTVN Stock Photo KTVN Stock Photo

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a number of different scams that can affect people on a regular basis. These scams can happen by way of telephone or internet and can be related to a number of different topics.

Captain Brian Humphrey with the sheriff's office doesn't take scam artists for granted. He says many of them are trained to be manipulative, aggressive and to target a person's vulnerabilities.

“Maybe a little bit elderly, saying this is your grandson or granddaughter. I need immediate money because of whatever the emergency may be," says Humphrey.

While that may seem like an easy lie to spot, that's not always the case. Scammers use a method called spoofing to disguise phone numbers and emails, allowing them to easily falsify their identification.

"Victims here in Carson City who had received phone calls from someone identifying themselves as a “Lieutenant Sharp” from the Carson City Sheriff's Office, saying they had missed a court summon and the end result was they were going to try to get them to pay some type of fine over the phone,” says Humphrey.

As the case would be with law enforcement, the IRS and even a doctor's office, Humphrey says a government agency would never demand a payment over the phone or limit the ways you'd pay a fee.

"Why won't they take a debit car, or why won't they take a check or why won't they meet you in person?" says Humphrey.

If threatening their victims isn't enough, scammers will also often tell people they can reduce their credit, invest in a business or win a prize, but all for a charge. Humphrey says if it seems too good to be true, then often times it is.

"It's all a numbers game for them, the more that they call the more people that they contact, the more likely they're going to get at least one or two people to send them money in some way, shape or form," says Humphrey.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Evacuations Lifted For Prater Fire, East of Sparks

    Evacuations Lifted For Prater Fire, East of Sparks

    Monday, August 7 2017 5:06 AM EDT2017-08-07 09:06:49 GMT

    All evacuations have been lifted for the Prater Fire in east Sparks. 

    More >>

    All evacuations have been lifted for the Prater Fire in east Sparks. 

    More >>

  • State Route 445 Back Open after Flash Flooding

    State Route 445 Back Open after Flash Flooding

    Monday, August 7 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-08-07 05:28:28 GMT

     A flash flood south of Sutcliffe Sunday afternoon cause State Route 445 to shut down. 

    More >>

     A flash flood south of Sutcliffe Sunday afternoon cause State Route 445 to shut down. 

    More >>

  • Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship

    Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:58:59 GMT
    First time PGA TOUR champion Chris Stroud took home the trophy at round four of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship in his 290th career start. The final ended in a playoff between Richy Werenski, Greg Owen and Stroud, all players who had never won on the PGA TOUR. The playoff marks the fifth in tournament history. There were four holes-in-one during the 2017 Barracuda Championship, with David Hearn recording the fourth at No. 16 in the final round. This marks the most in...More >>
    First time PGA TOUR champion Chris Stroud took home the trophy at round four of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship in his 290th career start. The final ended in a playoff between Richy Werenski, Greg Owen and Stroud, all players who had never won on the PGA TOUR. The playoff marks the fifth in tournament history. There were four holes-in-one during the 2017 Barracuda Championship, with David Hearn recording the fourth at No. 16 in the final round. This marks the most in...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.