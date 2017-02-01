Being Aware of Scams

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a number of different scams that can affect people on a regular basis. These scams can happen by way of telephone or internet and can be related to a number of different topics.

Captain Brian Humphrey with the sheriff's office doesn't take scam artists for granted. He says many of them are trained to be manipulative, aggressive and to target a person's vulnerabilities.

“Maybe a little bit elderly, saying this is your grandson or granddaughter. I need immediate money because of whatever the emergency may be," says Humphrey.

While that may seem like an easy lie to spot, that's not always the case. Scammers use a method called spoofing to disguise phone numbers and emails, allowing them to easily falsify their identification.

"Victims here in Carson City who had received phone calls from someone identifying themselves as a “Lieutenant Sharp” from the Carson City Sheriff's Office, saying they had missed a court summon and the end result was they were going to try to get them to pay some type of fine over the phone,” says Humphrey.

As the case would be with law enforcement, the IRS and even a doctor's office, Humphrey says a government agency would never demand a payment over the phone or limit the ways you'd pay a fee.

"Why won't they take a debit car, or why won't they take a check or why won't they meet you in person?" says Humphrey.

If threatening their victims isn't enough, scammers will also often tell people they can reduce their credit, invest in a business or win a prize, but all for a charge. Humphrey says if it seems too good to be true, then often times it is.

"It's all a numbers game for them, the more that they call the more people that they contact, the more likely they're going to get at least one or two people to send them money in some way, shape or form," says Humphrey.