President Trump Travels to Delaware to Honor Fallen US Navy SEAL

President Trump has made an unannounced trip to honor the return of fallen US Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid.

President Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday afternoon for the arrival of the remains of an American commando who the Pentagon has identified as Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, a 36-year-old Navy SEAL.

Owens was killed Sunday during a raid against al Qaeda militants in central Yemen, which was an operation that left three other service members injured and approximately 30 people dead. The raid, carried out by Navy SEAL Team 6, was approved by Mr. Trump and is the first known combat death of a U.S. military member since Mr. Trump took office.

Not on President Trump's daily schedule, his trip to Delaware’s Dover Air Base included a small group of journalists who traveled with Mr. Trump on the condition that the visit was not reported until his arrival.

Owens’ family is said to have asked that his return be kept private. Owens joined the Navy in 1998 and received special warfare training in Coronado, California. He was a recipient of two bronze stars, a Joint Service Commendation and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal, among others.

In a statement following his death, the Navy Special Command called Owens a “devoted father, a true professional and a wonderful husband.”

After Owens’ death became known, Mr. Trump said “my deepest thoughts and humblest prayers are with the family of this fallen service member.”