President Trump Travels to Delaware to Honor Fallen US Navy SEAL - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Travels to Delaware to Honor Fallen US Navy SEAL

Posted: Updated:
Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens

President Trump has made an unannounced trip to honor the return of fallen US Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid.

President Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday afternoon for the arrival of the remains of an American commando who the Pentagon has identified as Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, a 36-year-old Navy SEAL.

Owens was killed Sunday during a raid against al Qaeda militants in central Yemen, which was an operation that left three other service members injured and approximately 30 people dead. The raid, carried out by Navy SEAL Team 6, was approved by Mr. Trump and is the first known combat death of a U.S. military member since Mr. Trump took office.

Not on President Trump's daily schedule, his trip to Delaware’s Dover Air Base included a small group of journalists who traveled with Mr. Trump on the condition that the visit was not reported until his arrival.

Owens’ family is said to have asked that his return be kept private. Owens joined the Navy in 1998 and received special warfare training in Coronado, California. He was a recipient of two bronze stars, a Joint Service Commendation and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal, among others.

In a statement following his death, the Navy Special Command called Owens a “devoted father, a true professional and a wonderful husband.” 

After Owens’ death became known, Mr. Trump said “my deepest thoughts and humblest prayers are with the family of this fallen service member.” 

  • NewsMore>>

  • State Route 445 Back Open after Flash Flooding

    State Route 445 Back Open after Flash Flooding

    Monday, August 7 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-08-07 05:28:28 GMT

     A flash flood south of Sutcliffe Sunday afternoon cause State Route 445 to shut down. 

    More >>

     A flash flood south of Sutcliffe Sunday afternoon cause State Route 445 to shut down. 

    More >>

  • Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship

    Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:58:59 GMT
    First time PGA TOUR champion Chris Stroud took home the trophy at round four of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship in his 290th career start. The final ended in a playoff between Richy Werenski, Greg Owen and Stroud, all players who had never won on the PGA TOUR. The playoff marks the fifth in tournament history. There were four holes-in-one during the 2017 Barracuda Championship, with David Hearn recording the fourth at No. 16 in the final round. This marks the most in...More >>
    First time PGA TOUR champion Chris Stroud took home the trophy at round four of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship in his 290th career start. The final ended in a playoff between Richy Werenski, Greg Owen and Stroud, all players who had never won on the PGA TOUR. The playoff marks the fifth in tournament history. There were four holes-in-one during the 2017 Barracuda Championship, with David Hearn recording the fourth at No. 16 in the final round. This marks the most in...More >>

  • Aces Lose Homestand Finale to Nashville

    Aces Lose Homestand Finale to Nashville

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:56:51 GMT

    The Aces dropped the final game of the series 5-4 to the Nashville Sounds after a heavy rain at Greater Nevada Field caused the game to end before the bottom of the ninth due to wet grounds.

    More >>

    The Aces dropped the final game of the series 5-4 to the Nashville Sounds after a heavy rain at Greater Nevada Field caused the game to end before the bottom of the ninth due to wet grounds.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.