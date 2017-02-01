Senate Confirms Tillerson as Secretary of State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Senate Confirms Tillerson as Secretary of State

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican-led Senate has confirmed Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump's secretary of state.

Senators voted 56-43 largely along party lines to approve Tillerson's nomination to be the nation's chief diplomat.

Most Senate Democrats opposed Tillerson's nomination, angering Republicans who considered the former Exxon Mobil CEO to be highly qualified for the post.

Sen. Ben Cardin, the Foreign Relations Committee's top Democrat, says he feared Tillerson would be a "yes man" and would not be able to prevent Trump from pursuing a misguided foreign policy that leads the country "on a march of folly."

But Republicans had the numbers to push Tillerson's nomination through. They got help from several Democrats who crossed party lines.

Tillerson's ties to Russia and his stand on sanctioning Moscow have been a point of contention.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)    

  • NewsMore>>

  • State Route 445 Back Open after Flash Flooding

    State Route 445 Back Open after Flash Flooding

    Monday, August 7 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-08-07 05:28:28 GMT

     A flash flood south of Sutcliffe Sunday afternoon cause State Route 445 to shut down. 

    More >>

     A flash flood south of Sutcliffe Sunday afternoon cause State Route 445 to shut down. 

    More >>

  • Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship

    Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:58:59 GMT
    First time PGA TOUR champion Chris Stroud took home the trophy at round four of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship in his 290th career start. The final ended in a playoff between Richy Werenski, Greg Owen and Stroud, all players who had never won on the PGA TOUR. The playoff marks the fifth in tournament history. There were four holes-in-one during the 2017 Barracuda Championship, with David Hearn recording the fourth at No. 16 in the final round. This marks the most in...More >>
    First time PGA TOUR champion Chris Stroud took home the trophy at round four of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship in his 290th career start. The final ended in a playoff between Richy Werenski, Greg Owen and Stroud, all players who had never won on the PGA TOUR. The playoff marks the fifth in tournament history. There were four holes-in-one during the 2017 Barracuda Championship, with David Hearn recording the fourth at No. 16 in the final round. This marks the most in...More >>

  • Aces Lose Homestand Finale to Nashville

    Aces Lose Homestand Finale to Nashville

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:56:51 GMT

    The Aces dropped the final game of the series 5-4 to the Nashville Sounds after a heavy rain at Greater Nevada Field caused the game to end before the bottom of the ninth due to wet grounds.

    More >>

    The Aces dropped the final game of the series 5-4 to the Nashville Sounds after a heavy rain at Greater Nevada Field caused the game to end before the bottom of the ninth due to wet grounds.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.