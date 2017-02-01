Selling Strategies in Today's Competitive Housing Market - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Selling Strategies in Today's Competitive Housing Market

Posted: Updated:

It's a seller’s housing market and deciding how to sell your home matters. Here are some strategies if you plan on selling your home. 

There are several "cash for homes" investors in the region and Ryan Frey with We Buy Houses ASAP is one of the busiest. 

“A lot of people need to move quickly so we can close in as little as 7 days,” said Frey. 

Many of his clients have homes with eye-sores in need of serious repairs or they're in distressed financial situations. Some just want to bypass the lengthy selling process. Bottom line here is quick cash comes at a price.

“Most cash buyers want a discount and rightfully so because they are putting their money on the line,” said Peter Moritz, Realtor with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates.

A study by RealtyTrac found that cash buyers on average paid 23 percent less per square foot than other home buyers. Moritz agrees that it's is a good option when repairs might put you in over your head. 

“There's a place for cash buyers to buy homes that need some structural work or other issues that might devalue the property.”

To get top dollar, the more traditional route using an experienced agent is the way to go especially because pricing means everything. 

“If it's [the price] too high, it scares away buyers, if it's too low, it becomes a loss leader and people think something must be wrong with the home.”

Selling your home yourself is also an option too, but according to the National Association of Realtors, most "for sale by owner" homes get a 16 percent lower sales price. They speculate because buyers know that the seller is not paying the realtor's commission which is around 6 percent and expect a lower price. 

On Thursday, Channel 2 News will look into some ways buyers can strategize in this very competitive housing market. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.