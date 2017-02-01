Guard Found Dead at Delaware Prison Where Inmates Took Control

Four prison staffers had been taken hostage by inmates at a prison in Delaware early Wednesday morning. Police breached the building Thursday and say that one Department of Correction worker was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Authorities say inmates had practiced taking over a prison before they took the three guards and a counselor hostage using sharpened objects. Two of the guards were released, the counselor was rescued and Sgt. Steven Floyd died.

Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware says Floyd was forced into a closet and yelled to other officers who were coming to help that the inmates had set a trap. Klopp says Floyd's warning saved his fellow officers' lives.

Klopp says Floyd is the first corrections officer in Delaware to be killed and that he was a dedicated officer with a wife, children and grandchildren and that he worked overtime to help put his children through college.

Klopp said he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage Wednesday at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna which is about 15 miles north of the state capital of Dover.

Bruce Rogers, counsel for the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, told The Associated Press that the inmates had taken control of one building that houses between 120-150 people. The prison is Delaware's largest correctional facility for men, housing about 2,500 inmates.

The state Department of Corrections says all prisons statewide are on lockdown, per policy.

The Correctional Officers Association of Delaware said that a corrections officer was assaulted last week. They reported that in an email on Saturday, guards were removing dinner trays when an inmate threatened an officer and squirted an unknown liquid on the officer's upper torso and arm. The email also noted that about two dozen inmates had been moved to a higher security area earlier that day and refused to eat dinner.

