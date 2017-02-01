1868 FC Signs Salvadoran International Junior Burgos

From 1868 FC Communications:



RENO, Nev. – Reno 1868 FC has officially signed midfielder Junior Burgos, pending league and federation approval. Burgos, 28, is a current member of El Salvador’s national team.

“Junior is a very skillful midfielder,” said Ian Russell, head coach of Reno 1868 FC. “He’s very good at making the final pass and is excellent at set pieces.”

On June 21, 2014, he made his international debut in a 2-0 victory against the Dominican Republic. Three months later, Burgos was named to El Salvador’s UNCAF Cup roster. Prior to his international stints, Burgos was selected in the third round of the 2011 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC. He parted ways with the club in 2012 to train in Germany and Chile.

Burgos returned to the U.S. in 2014 after he signed with the Atlanta Silverbacks during the club’s tenure in the North American Soccer League. That year, Burgos led the Silverbacks to the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with three goals and three assists. The next year he tallied four goals and six assists for the club. Last year, Burgos played for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL.

Burgos played two years at San Jose State University before transferring to California Polytechnic State University where he scored seven goals in 28 appearances. After graduating, Burgos became the first player in Cal Poly’s history to be selected in the MLS SuperDraft.

Season Memberships are on-sale now at reno1868fc.com or by calling 775-334-7001. For-up-to-date news and notes throughout the season, follow Reno 1868 FC on Twitter @reno1868fc, Instagram @reno1868fc or like the team on Facebook.