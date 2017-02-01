1868 FC Signs Salvadoran International Junior Burgos - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

1868 FC Signs Salvadoran International Junior Burgos

Posted: Updated:

From 1868 FC Communications:

RENO, Nev. – Reno 1868 FC has officially signed midfielder Junior Burgos, pending league and federation approval. Burgos, 28, is a current member of El Salvador’s national team.

“Junior is a very skillful midfielder,” said Ian Russell, head coach of Reno 1868 FC. “He’s very good at making the final pass and is excellent at set pieces.”

On June 21, 2014, he made his international debut in a 2-0 victory against the Dominican Republic. Three months later, Burgos was named to El Salvador’s UNCAF Cup roster. Prior to his international stints, Burgos was selected in the third round of the 2011 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC. He parted ways with the club in 2012 to train in Germany and Chile.

Burgos returned to the U.S. in 2014 after he signed with the Atlanta Silverbacks during the club’s tenure in the North American Soccer League. That year, Burgos led the Silverbacks to the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with three goals and three assists. The next year he tallied four goals and six assists for the club. Last year, Burgos played for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL.

Burgos played two years at San Jose State University before transferring to California Polytechnic State University where he scored seven goals in 28 appearances. After graduating, Burgos became the first player in Cal Poly’s history to be selected in the MLS SuperDraft.

Season Memberships are on-sale now at reno1868fc.com or by calling 775-334-7001. For-up-to-date news and notes throughout the season, follow Reno 1868 FC on Twitter @reno1868fc, Instagram @reno1868fc or like the team on Facebook.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.