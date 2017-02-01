Bringing Music Therapy to Reno Stroke Victims

According to Storey County officials, the Canyon fire is posing no public threat.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shooting inside the Peppermill Casino around 5:30 a.m. Sunday that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northeast California and western Nevada as the potential for strong thunderstorms returns Sunday afternoon.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says voluntary evacuations for Quincy were lifted at 8:00 a.m. Sunday and an evacuations center was closed as containment on the Minerva fire is increasing.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shooting inside the Peppermill Casino around 5:30 a.m. Sunday that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
The two skydivers who died after a parachuting accident at the Minden-Tahoe Airport Thursday morning have been identified.More >>
There are no major injuries after a crash on I-580 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >>
Update: Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Trezelle Holloway from Reno.More >>
