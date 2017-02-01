One Person Hospitalized After Rollover Crash on I-80

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. NHP responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-80 eastbound at Mogul. Police say two vehicles collided resulting in one rolling over on its top. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are clearing the scene of the crash, all lanes will be reopened shortly.