San Francisco Sues President Trump Over His 'Sanctuary City' Order

Reno Police are investigating a shooting inside the Peppermill Casino around 5:30 a.m. Sunday that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shooting inside the Peppermill Casino around 5:30 a.m. Sunday that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northeast California and western Nevada as the potential for strong thunderstorms returns Sunday afternoon.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northeast California and western Nevada as the potential for strong thunderstorms returns Sunday afternoon.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says voluntary evacuations for Quincy were lifted at 8:00 a.m. Sunday and an evacuations center was closed as containment on the Minerva fire is increasing.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says voluntary evacuations for Quincy were lifted at 8:00 a.m. Sunday and an evacuations center was closed as containment on the Minerva fire is increasing.More >>
A beautiful assist by forward Brian Brown created the match-winning goal from Chris Wehan as Reno 1868 FC took home a 3-2 win against Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday. Wehan notched the clutch goal in the 84th minute after both teams traded goals the entire match.More >>
A beautiful assist by forward Brian Brown created the match-winning goal from Chris Wehan as Reno 1868 FC took home a 3-2 win against Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday. Wehan notched the clutch goal in the 84th minute after both teams traded goals the entire match.More >>
It's a week for aces at the 19th annual Barracuda Championship with Tom Hoge earning his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR at No. 7 making it the third this week and the most in a tournament this season. The leader, Greg Owen, saw an eight-point lead on the 18th tee shrink to five as his tee shot went left into the native area, then his fourth shot went into the water in front of the green.More >>
It's a week for aces at the 19th annual Barracuda Championship with Tom Hoge earning his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR at No. 7 making it the third this week and the most in a tournament this season. The leader, Greg Owen, saw an eight-point lead on the 18th tee shrink to five as his tee shot went left into the native area, then his fourth shot went into the water in front of the green.More >>
The two skydivers who died after a parachuting accident at the Minden-Tahoe Airport Thursday morning have been identified.More >>
The two skydivers who died after a parachuting accident at the Minden-Tahoe Airport Thursday morning have been identified.More >>
There are no major injuries after a crash on I-580 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >>
There are no major injuries after a crash on I-580 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >>
Update: Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Trezelle Holloway from Reno.More >>
Update: Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Trezelle Holloway from Reno.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata.More >>
A Bureau of Land Management firefighter had to be rescued after experiencing a 'medical incident' while training north of Reno late Saturday morning.More >>
A Bureau of Land Management firefighter had to be rescued after experiencing a 'medical incident' while training north of Reno late Saturday morning.More >>