San Francisco Sues President Trump Over His 'Sanctuary City' Order

San Francisco Sues President Trump Over His 'Sanctuary City' Order



By JANIE HAR
Associated Press

San Francisco is suing President Donald Trump, claiming an executive order over immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities" is unconstitutional and a severe invasion of the city's sovereignty.
    
The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Trump is trying to coerce local authorities into abandoning sanctuary city laws and policies, which San Francisco has adopted.
    
The president signed an order last week to withdraw funding from sanctuary cities that decline to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. It didn't specify what kind of money could be pulled.
    
San Francisco receives about $1.2 billion a year in federal funding. The suit argues that the city is safer when all people, including those in the country illegally, feel safe reporting crimes.
    
City Attorney Dennis Herrera says the order violates state's rights as well as the rule of law.

