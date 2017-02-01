Hot Meals Served at the Feed the Hungry Feast - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hot Meals Served at the Feed the Hungry Feast

It's a sad reality for homeless people and the less fortunate living in Reno, many don't know where they'll get their next meal. So volunteers made sure that they had something to eat, at this year's Feed the Hungry Feast on Tuesday. 

More than a thousand men, women and children came out to the event to grab a bite to eat. 

"I don't care what it is, because I'm tired of eating peanut butter and coffee," said Jeff Demiege, from Reno.  

Jeff Demiege joined hundreds of people in line at the Downtown Reno Events Center on Tuesday to patiently wait for a home-cooked meal. Many others like him are living paycheck to paycheck, surviving out on the streets or staying in shelters. Every day it's a struggle to find enough to eat. 

Katie Heflen said, "I get 16 dollars in food stamps. It's not enough just to get a nice meal to cook."

The Salvation Army teamed up with local businesses to hold this year's event so they could give hope to the hopeless. 

Major Charles Fowler, with the Salvation Army said, "They might be eating out of cans or trays or fast food, whatever they can find, or get given to them and here we're giving them a real home cooked meal."

One volunteer is lending a hand because he knows what's it's like to homeless. 

"I just want to be here to support them. They don't have to know my story but it just makes me feel good to be a part of what's going on today," said Johnnyboy Vasquez. 

Johnnyboy Vasquez works for Wells Fargo, a job that turned his life around, after living in and out of shelters. 

"I wanted a career. Rather than jumping job to job, so I gave it a shot and it's been amazing," said Vasquez. 

He owes his success to this community who helped him along the way. He wants others to know that no matter what hardships they're going through now, this plate full of food shows that people care. 

"Don't give up," said Vasquez. 

Fowler adds, "The homeless, they get shunned and cast aside throughout everyday. And feel undervalued, feel worthless, and hopeless. What we do tonight is try to treat them as honored guests."

