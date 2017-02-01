A Special Graduation Ceremony

A beautiful assist by forward Brian Brown created the match-winning goal from Chris Wehan as Reno 1868 FC took home a 3-2 win against Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday. Wehan notched the clutch goal in the 84th minute after both teams traded goals the entire match.More >>
It's a week for aces at the 19th annual Barracuda Championship with Tom Hoge earning his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR at No. 7 making it the third this week and the most in a tournament this season. The leader, Greg Owen, saw an eight-point lead on the 18th tee shrink to five as his tee shot went left into the native area, then his fourth shot went into the water in front of the green.More >>
There are no major injuries after a crash on I-580 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >>
NuLeaf Tahoe became the first and only dispensary in the Tahoe area to legally sell recreational marijuana, hundreds of people were lined around the building waiting to become one of the first customers.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada has made it easier for aspiring lawyers to pass the state bar exam in response to a growing number of people failing the test.More >>
The two skydivers who died after a parachuting accident at the Minden-Tahoe Airport Thursday morning have been identified.More >>
Update: Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Trezelle Holloway from Reno.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata.More >>
A Bureau of Land Management firefighter had to be rescued after experiencing a 'medical incident' while training north of Reno late Saturday morning.More >>
