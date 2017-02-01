NDOT Advises of I-80 Lane Reductions For Flood-Related Pothole R - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Advises of I-80 Lane Reductions For Flood-Related Pothole Repairs

Lane closures will be in place Wednesday on Interstate 80 west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related potholes.

Eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between Verdi exit 2 and the Nevada-California state line between approximately 6 am and 6 pm.

NDOT is repairing potholes as quickly as possible while weather remains dry. Single, intermittent lane closures may occur in future days and weeks while crews continue flood-related pothole and roadside shoulder repairs as weather permits.

The interstate experienced extensive potholing during early-January floods. In the weeks following the flood, NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction milled sections of roadway surface, using more than 700 tons of asphalt to fill larger potholes.

Crews continue repairs to smaller potholes which recent storms did not allow filling, as well as filling additional potholes caused by recent snow.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years.

