Boy Scouts to Allow Transgender Children in Programs

DALLAS (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.
    
The organization announced Monday that it had made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The organization had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child's birth certificate.
    
A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.
    
A transgender child in Secaucus, New Jersey, was asked late last year to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.

  Reno 1868 FC Completes Midwest Road Trip with Win in Tulsa

    A beautiful assist by forward Brian Brown created the match-winning goal from Chris Wehan as Reno 1868 FC took home a 3-2 win against Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday. Wehan notched the clutch goal in the 84th minute after both teams traded goals the entire match.

  Owen Leads After Three Rounds at the Barracuda Championship

    It's a week for aces at the 19th annual Barracuda Championship with Tom Hoge earning his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR at No. 7 making it the third this week and the most in a tournament this season.  The leader, Greg Owen, saw an eight-point lead on the 18th tee shrink to five as his tee shot went left into the native area, then his fourth shot went into the water in front of the green. 

  No Major Injuries After Rollover Crash on I-580

    There are no major injuries after a crash on I-580 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. 

