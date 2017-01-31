Groups Rally Against Repeal of Obamacare

Tuesday is the deadline to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. Congressional Republicans say they will repeal and replace it, but many advocacy groups from northern Nevada joined together, opposing its repeal. Several speakers, representing various groups, talked about how the law has helped millions of people across the country. They say repealing the ACA would undo progress for things like women's health, mental health, immunization rates, and children's coverage. The Children's Advocacy Alliance says the number of Nevada's uninsured kids has been reduced from about 99,000 in 2013 to 50,000 in 2015.

"We have almost doubled in the insured children over the past couple years and those are vital statistics," Jessica Lamb, Children's Health Policy Manager for the Children's Advocacy Alliance said. "I mean, that's the difference of people having health care coverage or not."

Lamb says repealing Obamacare would leave most of these children without coverage.

"Every child deserves health coverage and maintaining that coverage, and we don't want to see any repeal or any backwards step regarding that," Lamb said.

The Affordable Care Act has had its problems. Rates are increasing drastically in some states, and some insurance companies are dropping out of Obamacare.

Reno Councilman Oscar Delgado attended the rally. He says the ACA has many benefits for the community, so any issues should be fixed, rather than throw out the entire law.

"Let's work with what we have," Delgado said. "Let's make amendments where they need to be. We expect those amendments to happen. It's going to be for the betterment of all of us in the community."

The Affordable Care Act passed along party lines in March, 2010. No republicans voted in favor of the bill, which went into effect three years ago. Earlier this month, the Republican-led Senate voted to approve a budget that allowed the repeal of the ACA.

"Republicans should say right off the bat, we don't have any responsibility about any of this, and we feel bad for the people that are going to lose coverage but most of those people never had coverage anyway," Roger Edwards, Chairman of the Washoe County Republican Party Central Committee said.

Edwards says the financial burdens are too much for the federal government to sustain, and that Obamacare will eventually collapse on itself unless huge amounts of money is pumped into the program.

"It was never the government's responsibility to provide health care to anyone," Edwards said. "How would you ever suspect that they could take something as complicated as national health care and manage that? They've got no track record of managing anything."

As for uninsured children, he says adding those with severe illnesses to Medicare would be a better option than the current health care law, and that Obamacare should be scrapped.

"Private health care is the only way to go," Edwards said. "Let the market control it. The market will drive down the cost to everybody."

Neal Patel is the Communications Director and Counsel to Senator Dean Heller. In a statement, he said "Senator Heller always values the opportunity to hear directly from the people he represents, and he welcomes their feedback because these issues are critical to Nevadans. Regardless of who's in the White House, the Senator will always be listening to the voices of Nevadans."

In a January 20 interview with Rep. Mark Amodei, he said he does not plan on passing a bill that would force Nevadans to lose their coverage, so a plan must be in place to replace the ACA before it is repealed.