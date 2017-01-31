President Trump Announces Nominee for Supreme Court - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Announces Nominee for Supreme Court

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump has announced his pick for the Supreme Court. 

On Tuesday evening, President Trump has chosen Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch is a former Washington, D.C. lawyer and Supreme Court clerk who graduated from Columbia University and Harvard Law School, and earned his doctorate from Oxford University. 

Gorsuch is 49 years old and is considered to be a solid conservative.

If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch would succeed Justice Antonin Scalia, whose death nearly a year ago created a vacancy on the nine-member court.

CBS and The Associated Press contributed to this story

  • NewsMore>>

  • Reno 1868 FC Completes Midwest Road Trip with Win in Tulsa

    Reno 1868 FC Completes Midwest Road Trip with Win in Tulsa

    Sunday, August 6 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-08-06 05:55:55 GMT

    A beautiful assist by forward Brian Brown created the match-winning goal from Chris Wehan as Reno 1868 FC took home a 3-2 win against Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday. Wehan notched the clutch goal in the 84th minute after both teams traded goals the entire match.

    More >>

    A beautiful assist by forward Brian Brown created the match-winning goal from Chris Wehan as Reno 1868 FC took home a 3-2 win against Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday. Wehan notched the clutch goal in the 84th minute after both teams traded goals the entire match.

    More >>

  • Owen Leads After Three Rounds at the Barracuda Championship

    Owen Leads After Three Rounds at the Barracuda Championship

    Sunday, August 6 2017 1:53 AM EDT2017-08-06 05:53:14 GMT

    It's a week for aces at the 19th annual Barracuda Championship with Tom Hoge earning his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR at No. 7 making it the third this week and the most in a tournament this season.  The leader, Greg Owen, saw an eight-point lead on the 18th tee shrink to five as his tee shot went left into the native area, then his fourth shot went into the water in front of the green. 

    More >>

    It's a week for aces at the 19th annual Barracuda Championship with Tom Hoge earning his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR at No. 7 making it the third this week and the most in a tournament this season.  The leader, Greg Owen, saw an eight-point lead on the 18th tee shrink to five as his tee shot went left into the native area, then his fourth shot went into the water in front of the green. 

    More >>

  • No Major Injuries After Rollover Crash on I-580

    No Major Injuries After Rollover Crash on I-580

    Saturday, August 5 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-08-05 23:40:57 GMT

    There are no major injuries after a crash on I-580 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. 

    More >>

    There are no major injuries after a crash on I-580 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.