President Trump Announces Nominee for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump has announced his pick for the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday evening, President Trump has chosen Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch is a former Washington, D.C. lawyer and Supreme Court clerk who graduated from Columbia University and Harvard Law School, and earned his doctorate from Oxford University.

Gorsuch is 49 years old and is considered to be a solid conservative.

If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch would succeed Justice Antonin Scalia, whose death nearly a year ago created a vacancy on the nine-member court.

CBS and The Associated Press contributed to this story