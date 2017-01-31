Man Guilty of Felony DUI that Resulted in a Death

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man from Washoe Valley has been found guilty of felony driving under the influence (DUI) on Friday.

The DA's Office says 62-year-old Murphy Martin Williams of Washoe Valley was found guilty on Friday, January 27, 2017 of one count of DUI Resulting in Death.

Officials say that Williams was accused of driving intoxicated on the evening of June 16, 2015, which resulted in a rollover crash at the intersection of Red Rock Road and US 395. They say Williams ran a stop sign at the bottom of the 395 off ramp and crashed into a vehicle with a driver and her 3-year-old son. The driver sustained injuries in the crash and Williams’s 50-year-old wife, who was a passenger in his vehicle, died after being ejected in the crash.

Reno Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office say that Williams was responsible for the crash and that his blood alcohol level was 0.267 at the time of the crash which is over three times the legal limit.

Officials say sentencing is set for March 16, 2017 in Washoe County District Court and Williams faces from 2 to 20 years in prison.