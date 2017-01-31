Washoe County Updates Burn Code to Red

Washoe County Health District has updated the burn code to red on Tuesday at 3 pm.

The zip codes that are affected by this burn code are:

89431, 89433, 89434, 89436, 89439, 89441, 89501, 89502, 89503, 89506, 89509, 89511, 89512, 89519, 89521, 89523, 89557, 89595, 89704.

The red burn code means that burning is prohibited for 24 hours.

When AQMD Enforcement staff observes smoke on these days, violators will receive warnings and/or fines.