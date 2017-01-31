Code Red Lockdown at Spanish Springs High Caused By McQueen Rumor

Washoe County School District says the Code Red lockdown at Spanish Springs High School has been lifted.

Washoe County School Police say the code red was initiated when a parent of a student from Spanish Springs High School shared the same social media post concerning a possible school shooting at Robert McQueen High School. That post was investigated this morning and the school was determined to be safe. McQueen students attended class without interruption today. It took time for school police to identify that it was indeed the same post, and at that time the code red was lifted.

Washoe County sent this information to parents on Tuesday at approximately 2:15 pm.

“Good Afternoon Spanish Springs Parents and Guardians,

We initiated a lockdown based upon a Secret Witness tip of a possible threat to the school. School Police and the Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat at this time. Students are being safely released at their regular time of 2:30 p.m.

Thank you.”

To read more on the original social media post here.

A code red threat means this is a more physical lockdown than others, because the possible threat is on campus. A code yellow lockdown happens when a potential threat is near campus. For example, a code yellow threat means that windows and doors are locked but class continues. In a code red lockdown, classroom instruction is interrupted.