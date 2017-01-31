Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Burglary

The Division of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man convicted of burglary who disappeared in December.

Law enforcement says 47-year-old Scott Michael Westman was convicted of two counts of burglary.

Authorities say Westman absconded from supervision in December 2016, three months after his release on parole, and all attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. His exact whereabouts are unknown, but it is suspected that he remains in the Reno area.

Officials say Westman has a pronounced substance abuse history coupled with a lengthy criminal history consisting of 13 felonies, 6 gross misdemeanors and 2 misdemeanors classifying him as high risk. His criminal history includes multiple prior felony Burglary, Grand Theft and Identity Theft convictions spanning over 25 years. The public is cautioned against making personal contact.

Westman is described as white male who is 5’ 11", 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a skulls tattoo on his right arm and a tattoo of Portland State University on the right side of his back.

If you know where he is, call the Division of Parole and Probation Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 775-684-2644.