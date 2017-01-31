1868 FC Announces 2017 Season Schedule

From Reno 1868 FC Communications:

RENO, Nev. – In conjunction with the United Soccer League, Reno 1868 FC has announced its inaugural 2017 schedule, complete with 32 dates covering all regular season home and away matches.

Reno 1868 will begin its first regular season in club history against Orange County SC at Greater Nevada Field Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. Last year, Orange County advanced to the Western Conference USL Cup semi-finals after defeating Sacramento Republic FC in the first round.

“With twelve weekend dates plus fireworks on July 3, this schedule couldn’t be more fan friendly,” said Andy Smith, general manager of Reno 1868 FC. “We have a lot to look forward to in our inaugural year.”

Reno 1868 FC will meet its rival, Sacramento Republic, three times during the regular season. The first regular season match between both sides will be at Greater Nevada Field Saturday, June 10. The two then meet at Bonney Field August 19 and in Reno 1868’s home finale October 14.

Major League Soccer owned teams

Reno 1868 FC will play six different MLS owned teams in downtown Reno. The first will be against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Saturday, April 1. The next home match against an MLS owned team will bring Seattle Sounders 2 on Saturday, May 20. The club will then face LA Galaxy 2 Monday, July 3 and Portland Timbers 2 Saturday, July 22. The Swope Park Rangers will visit the Biggest Little City Saturday, August 26, followed by Real Monarchs SLC Saturday, September 30.

Fourth of July Weekend

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Reno 1868 will play two matches at Greater Nevada Field. Phoenix Rising comes to the Biggest Little City Friday, June 30, before a showdown against LA Galaxy 2 Monday, July 3.

1868’s Season Schedule (Home in bold):

March 25 – v. Orange County SC at 7:00 p.m.

April 1 – v. Vancouver Whitecaps 2 at 7:00 p.m.

April 6 – @ Real Monarchs SLC

April 15 – @ San Antonio FC

April 22 – v. Colorado Switchbacks 7:00 p.m.

May 20 – v. Seattle Sounders 2 at 7:30 p.m.

May 24 – v. Tulsa Roughnecks FC at 7:30 p.m.

May 27 – @ Colorado Switchbacks

June 7 – v. Rio Grande Valley FC at 7:30 p.m.

June 10 – v. Sacramento Republic FC at 7:30 p.m.

June 19 – @ Real Monarchs SLC

June 24 – @ Portland Timbers 2

June 30 – v. Phoenix Rising FC at 7:30 p.m.

July 3 – v. LA Galaxy 2 at 7:30 p.m.

July 15 – @ Vancouver Whitecaps 2

July 22 – v. Portland Timbers 2 7:30 p.m.

July 30 – @ Swope Park Rangers

August 2 – @ OKC Energy FC

August 5 – @Tulsa Roughnecks FC

August 12 – v. San Antonio FC at 7:30 p.m.

August 19 – @ Sacramento Republic FC

August 26 – v. Swope Park Rangers at 7:30 p.m.

September 2 – @ Orange County SC

September 6 – @ LA Galaxy 2

September 9 – @ Seattle Sounders 2

September 16 – @ Rio Grande Valley FC

September 20 – v. OKC Energy FC at 7:00 p.m.

September 23 – v. Portland Timbers 2 at 7:00 p.m.

September 30 – v. Real Monarchs SLC at 7:00 p.m.

October 7 – @ Orange County SC

October 14 – v. Sacramento Republic FC at 7:00 p.m.