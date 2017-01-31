Air Quality Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups in Washoe County

There are no major injuries after a crash on I-580 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >>
NuLeaf Tahoe became the first and only dispensary in the Tahoe area to legally sell recreational marijuana, hundreds of people were lined around the building waiting to become one of the first customers.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada has made it easier for aspiring lawyers to pass the state bar exam in response to a growing number of people failing the test.More >>
A Bureau of Land Management firefighter had to be rescued after experiencing a 'medical incident' while training north of Reno late Saturday morning.More >>
Update: Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Trezelle Holloway from Reno.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata.More >>
Plumas County Sheriff's Office says they are issuing voluntary evacuations for the area of Boyle Ravine in West Quincy.More >>
The two skydivers who died after a parachuting accident at the Minden-Tahoe Airport Thursday morning have been identified.More >>
