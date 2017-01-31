Air Quality Has Reached Unhealthy Levels in Washoe County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Air Quality Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups in Washoe County

Posted: Updated:

At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division sent out an alert saying air quality had reached 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'.

They say active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion until air quality improves.

Click HERE for the latest air quality updates and information.

